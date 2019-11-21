Babcock University students have become the latest victims of a sex tape going viral on social media.

Following a leaked sex tape involving two students, the university has announced the expulsion of the female student, and disclosed that the male student had previously been expelled for unrelated "grievous misconducts" in February.

As expected, the sex tape has attracted wild reactions from people of different backgrounds who have been eager to express their opinions.

This has led to a lot of unanswered questions in the reactions that have trailed the emergence of the video.

Many questioned the students' audacity to record themselves while having sex, while others have questioned the university's approach to the matter.

Babcock’s insensitive approach

There is no better way to describe the university’s approach to the incident than to call it insensitivity at its peak.

Of course, the female student who was expelled as a consequence of the recorded intimate act which was subsequently leaked must have been really remorseful.

According to the university's own statement, the girl confessed that the sexual act happened off the school's grounds.

Although the school’s reputation has been brought to disrepute, the fact remains that it wasn’t a deliberate action on her part as she didn't leak it.

The fact that it wasn’t clearly stated in the students' handbook that ‘students should not have sex outside the shores of this school’ makes it more worrisome how the school management approached the matter.

Are we saying sex is alien among young people?

Clincher

As documented by the school itself, Babcock University is a tertiary institution operated under the purview of Christianity.

Owned and operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, the university, amongst other things, saddled itself with the responsibility to lead each student to a total dedication of life in selfless service to God and humanity, and to guide in the formation of a character marked by integrity, self-discipline, responsibility, tolerance, loyalty and spiritual leadership.

The recently released sex tape and other sex-related incidents in the past have made the school’s moral standard questionable, making it appear like it has failed to live up to its standard as a Christian institution.

As generally admitted by Christian leaders across the globe, the fundamental principles of Christianity is love, and not segregation.

Even Jesus Christ, who serves as a living model to Christians, advocated for love and companionship not only among the Christian believers, but also to unbelievers and those who have sinned.

He embraced the unbelievers, and often stood for them in cases documented in the Bible.

Jesus demonstrated the powerful example of being one who doesn’t segregate himself from those who are immoral. He was clearly documented spending quality time with unbelievers, including some of whom are considered the most immoral individuals in His society.

It is on this path that the early church grew rapidly in large part. The willingness to take the gospel to the unbelievers in many places across the world became popular among Christians.

Going by biblical doctrines, a Christian environment isn’t an isolation centre for Christians. It is an environment that brings people together, not excluding ‘sinners’ from the dedication of selfless service.

Babcock’s decision to expel the student is a contradiction of biblical doctrines, and if the church must operate in any capacity, it must operate in the same way Jesus himself would do it.