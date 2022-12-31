ADVERTISEMENT
Auto crash claims 81 lives in 11 months in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun says 81 people lost their lives in various degrees of accidents that occurred from January to November 2022.

FRSC officials  at the scene of an accident
Okpe said that 244 people sustained various degrees of injures in 313 road traffic accidents during the months under review.

He said the accidents occurred due to violations of road traffic laws by road users, thus leading to the death of 81 people.

The sector commander said that the command would not hesitate to deal with any road users who decided to violate the traffic laws.

Okpe, however, urged transport stakeholders in the state to join hands with the command toward ensuring the safety of lives and property on the highways.

NAN recalls that Mr Uakhemen Ujeamerem, the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) in charge of Osun, Oyo, and Ekiti, had earlier told NAN that 535 people lost their lives in the zone from January to October 2022.

Ujeamerem further reports that 1,357 traffic accidents were recorded from January to October 2022 as against 1,274 accidents in 2021, which represents an increase of seven per cent.

“We had 3, 339 injured victims in 2021 compared to 3, 874 in 2022, indicating an increase of 15 percent of injured victims,” Ujeamerem said.

