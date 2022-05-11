RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Authorities blame climate change after 6 died, 42 injured in Yobe

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

No less than six persons lost their lives, as a rainstorm pulled down buildings in Damaturu, Yobe. The state government attributed the incident to climate change.

Authorities blame climate change after 6 died, 42 injured in Yobe
Authorities blame climate change after 6 died, 42 injured in Yobe

Dr. Baba Jalo, the Director of Rescue, Yobe Emergency Management Agency, has blamed climate change for the death of six people, and the injuries sustained by 42 others, after a rainstorm in the Damaturu area of the state.

Recommended articles

This writer gathered that the rainstorm unleashed the mayhem in the late hours of Monday, May 9, 2022.

Confirming the disaster, Jalo said the recorded deaths and injuries resulted from collapsing buildings as the strong winds lashed at them.

Yesterday we were able to evacuate a lot of injured people. We evacuated a total of 42 people that were injured to the accident and emergency unit of the State Specialist Hospital. Some sustained minor injuries.

“We lost six people during the rainstorm. Their houses collapsed on them. It happened in three households at Abbari Mai Mala settlement,” he added.

While maintaining that climate change is responsible for the incident, Jalo explained that the storm pulled down structures in parts of the metropolis, including Maisadari, Nayinawa and Pompomari.

Instead of the wind to come from northwards, it’s rather coming from eastward. These are clear impacts of climate change that we have to cope with,” he said, adding that the Agency will assess the damage.

Meanwhile, Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni had visited the dozens of people that survived various degrees of injuries at the Sani Abacha Specialist Hospital Damaturu.

During his visit, the Governor prayed that the injured recover quickly.

It is very sad to lose the victims in this very unfortunate natural disaster but that is the time decreed by the Almighty. We pray to Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss,” he prayed.

Buni also mourned with the grieving families, as he prayed

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu submits APC presidential form

Tinubu submits APC presidential form

Presidency insists on May 29 handover date

Presidency insists on May 29 handover date

Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board

Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board

1 dies during attack on JAMB officials in Lagos hotel

1 dies during attack on JAMB officials in Lagos hotel

ASUU Strike: Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges students to maintain good character

ASUU Strike: Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges students to maintain good character

5 times Buhari’s APC attacked Jonathan amid controversial calls for his return in 2023

5 times Buhari’s APC attacked Jonathan amid controversial calls for his return in 2023

Minister of Education becomes first to resign for presidential aspiration

Minister of Education becomes first to resign for presidential aspiration

Bandits kill 6 soldiers in Taraba

Bandits kill 6 soldiers in Taraba

PDP appoints La’ah as Senate Deputy Minority Whip

PDP appoints La’ah as Senate Deputy Minority Whip

Trending

"If God hasn’t called you, you can’t do this work" – Ghanaian sex worker (video)

“Coronavirus has seriously affected nightlife, there is low patronage now – sex workers cry

My penis fell off and I put it in dustbin – 47-year-old father tells traumatic story

Mystery as lovers found dead inside city lodging

File image of police officers outside a sttion

Man who asked God to take his life can't believe he's recovering (video)

Fred