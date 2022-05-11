Authorities blame climate change after 6 died, 42 injured in Yobe

This writer gathered that the rainstorm unleashed the mayhem in the late hours of Monday, May 9, 2022.

Confirming the disaster, Jalo said the recorded deaths and injuries resulted from collapsing buildings as the strong winds lashed at them.

“Yesterday we were able to evacuate a lot of injured people. We evacuated a total of 42 people that were injured to the accident and emergency unit of the State Specialist Hospital. Some sustained minor injuries.

“We lost six people during the rainstorm. Their houses collapsed on them. It happened in three households at Abbari Mai Mala settlement,” he added.

While maintaining that climate change is responsible for the incident, Jalo explained that the storm pulled down structures in parts of the metropolis, including Maisadari, Nayinawa and Pompomari.

“Instead of the wind to come from northwards, it’s rather coming from eastward. These are clear impacts of climate change that we have to cope with,” he said, adding that the Agency will assess the damage.

Meanwhile, Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni had visited the dozens of people that survived various degrees of injuries at the Sani Abacha Specialist Hospital Damaturu.

During his visit, the Governor prayed that the injured recover quickly.

“It is very sad to lose the victims in this very unfortunate natural disaster but that is the time decreed by the Almighty. We pray to Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss,” he prayed.