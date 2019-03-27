The dead body of the lecturer who is set to celebrate his 47 birthday in three days time was found on his plot of land at Igbira Camp, along Igarra-Auchi road, Edo state.

The Department of Urban and Regional Planning scholar was said to be due for promotion at the end of the month to the rank of Chief instructor before he died.

He left behind his wife and two children.

It was gathered that Okojie had previously attempted to commit suicide twice and a rope was found on his neck when his decomposing body was found.