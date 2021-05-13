Young [and not so young] Nigerians on Twitter are reminiscing on the what life looked like when they were 23 years of age. In a trend that has wildly caught on and garnered about 1.5million tweets at the time of this article, stories are being told, and failures and successes being shared.
At 23: Nigerians reflect on early 20s life with Twitter trend
Where were you, and what were you doing at 23?
Below, we share some of the most remarkable ones [including some from celebs and thought leaders.]
1. This one is from Ebuka, that media guy that dresses to kill everytime
2. Iyin Abodeji, the tech giant
3. This is one very relatable story
4. Love to see this one
5. Every journey has a beginning... but look at God
6. What's a Twitter conversation without laughs?
7. Another angle
What's visibly great about these stories is that a common ground of sorts is being established, showing that it is OK for every individual to have their life's journey take off at different points, for the speed of personal discovery and for development to vary.
Couldn't agree more with this tweet.
