ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Assistant Headmaster shot in the eye while attending to nature’s call in a bush at Ekumfi

Andreas Kamasah

The Assistant Headmaster of Ekumfi Akra Methodist Basic School in the Central Region has been shot in the eye while he was attending to nature’s call in the bush.

Shadrack Frimpong
Shadrack Frimpong

The victim, Shadrack Frimpong, a 35-year-old man is also the local secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers in the Ekumfi District.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Reports say he entered a nearby bush on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, to attend to nature’s call when he was shot. Some unknown persons fired gunshots at him in the bush while he eased himself, and the bullet hit him in the left eye and his two arms.

It is reported that Frimpong had to resort to the bush to attend to nature's call near the Teachers' Bungalow because the facility has no toilet facility.

READ ALSO: GES sacks 8 female students of Chiana SHS for insulting Akufo-Addo

Shadrack Frimpong
Shadrack Frimpong Shadrack Frimpong Pulse Ghana

The victim’s father, Richard Anaman recounted the incident, saying it has thrown the family and the community into a state of sadness. He urged the police to find the perpetrators to answer for the crime.

“We are saddened as a family to hear that some individuals attempted to kill our son. We want the police to get to the bottom of the matter. But what I know is that he had earlier canned a student and later suffered some challenges with his hand.

“But I pray they are not the ones behind this attack on his life. His two hands have been affected, but we are hoping for the best,” he told Citi News.

It remains unclear what is the motive of the yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria makes N1.8b from sale of forfeited assets – Malami

Nigeria makes N1.8b from sale of forfeited assets – Malami

Immigration announces 2023 recruitment exercise, how to Apply

Immigration announces 2023 recruitment exercise, how to Apply

Orji Kalu believes Tinubu’s bala blu gaffe was created by internet users

Orji Kalu believes Tinubu’s bala blu gaffe was created by internet users

EFCC comments on arrest of Doyin Okupe

EFCC comments on arrest of Doyin Okupe

BREAKING: Doyin Okupe arrested by error, leaves EFCC office

BREAKING: Doyin Okupe arrested by error, leaves EFCC office

Kwara poll: Court dismisses PDP suit seeking Gov. Abdulrazaq, APC’s disqualification

Kwara poll: Court dismisses PDP suit seeking Gov. Abdulrazaq, APC’s disqualification

Tinubu will beat Atiku, Obi in February poll – Danbazau

Tinubu will beat Atiku, Obi in February poll – Danbazau

Apapa customs breaks revenue record, rakes in N1.02trn

Apapa customs breaks revenue record, rakes in N1.02trn

Who can best eradicate poverty in Nigeria? [Editor's Comment]

Who can best eradicate poverty in Nigeria? [Editor's Comment]

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sulemana Abdul Samed aka Awuche

I need surgery to stop growing, doctors say it’s in my head - Ghana’s tallest man cries [Video]

10 tips on better oral sex

Avoid oral sex and save yourself from mouth and throat cancers – Doctor warns (video)

Man slices younger brother's throat over 'Yahoo' money in Delta,

Man slices younger brother's throat over 'Yahoo' money in Delta

Court remands man for stabbing his wife to death over sachet water

Court remands man for st*bbing his wife to d*ath over sachet water