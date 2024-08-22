Assemblyman shoots and kills 2 individuals—16-year-old and 20-year-old

The suspect is reported to have said that he had been on high alert for some time after 35 bags of cocoa were stolen from his shop. He added that around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, while watching over his shop, he saw three suspects attempting to break in. When they tried to escape upon realising his presence, he fired in their direction, hitting two of the suspects while the third escaped.

According to EDHUB, one of the victims died on the scene of the shooting while the other passed on the away to the hospital.

Footage of the fatal incident shows some residents moving within the scene, with the victims' bodies lying on the floor. Some of the residents are heard lamenting the development and the involvement of a teenager. A voice in the background of the video believed to be that of Kwabena Boateng, is heard recounting to the resident how he shot the victims.

This incident comes just days after a 25-year-old man, Stanley Ahadzi, tragically lost his life after being shot by a police officer who was also working as a commercial driver.

The incident occurred on 18 August 2024 at the frontage of Koans Estate in Satellite-Kuntunse, Adjen Kotoku, located in the Greater Accra Region.

The Amasaman Division of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the incident, revealing that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over the fare. The officer involved, Constable Smith Gyekyi, who serves in the International Relations Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, was reportedly engaged in his side job as a commercial driver when the altercation took place.

According to reports, Stanley Ahadzi was not a passenger in the vehicle. Instead, he had been invited by Esther Owusua, a passenger whom Constable Gyekyi had transported from Ablekuma Joma to the Koans Estate area. Ms Owusua had requested Stanley’s assistance with directions to her destination. However, when Stanley arrived, a disagreement over the fare between him and Constable Gyekyi escalated.

The situation quickly turned violent as Constable Gyekyi, allegedly without any provocation, became enraged and drew his sidearm, fatally shooting Stanley Ahadzi. The deceased’s body has been transported to the Police Hospital morgue, where it is being preserved pending an autopsy.