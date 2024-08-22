ADVERTISEMENT
Assemblyman shoots and kills 2 individuals—16-year-old and 20-year-old

Andreas Kamasah

The Assemblyman for Kyekyerwere East, Kwabena Boateng, who is also a cocoa buyer, reportedly shot and killed two individuals—a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old—at his cocoa-buying shop in Dunkwa Kyekyerwere, Central Region.

Bloody gun

According to reports, the assemblyman has since been arrested and is currently in police custody, assisting with an investigation.

The suspect is reported to have said that he had been on high alert for some time after 35 bags of cocoa were stolen from his shop. He added that around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, while watching over his shop, he saw three suspects attempting to break in. When they tried to escape upon realising his presence, he fired in their direction, hitting two of the suspects while the third escaped.

According to EDHUB, one of the victims died on the scene of the shooting while the other passed on the away to the hospital.

Footage of the fatal incident shows some residents moving within the scene, with the victims' bodies lying on the floor. Some of the residents are heard lamenting the development and the involvement of a teenager. A voice in the background of the video believed to be that of Kwabena Boateng, is heard recounting to the resident how he shot the victims.

