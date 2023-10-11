ADVERTISEMENT
Assailants abduct 4 female students of Nasarawa State University, Keffi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State's commissioner of Police has ordered a comprehensive manhunt for the abductors so as to rescue the students unhurt.

The four students, all female, were abducted from their residence in Keffi at about 12:55 a.m., police spokesman in Nasarawa State, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed.

He said police operatives and troops of the Nigerian Army responded swiftly upon learning of the abduction by combing the surrounding bushes, but could not trace the abductors and the victims.

Nansel added that the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Maiyaki Baba had ordered a comprehensive manhunt for the abductors so as to rescue the students unhurt.

