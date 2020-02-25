Speaking at the press launch for the MOVE WITH ASHA Campaign, on Tuesday, 18th of February, at their Ijora Lagos office, Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka the Managing Director, Asharami Synergy, informed the press, that the Asha Engine Oil, has been specifically designed to offer the highest standard of quality, safety, durability, affordability and exceptional performance.

"The engine oil we are presenting today is a product of Asharami Synergy's passion for providing solutions through innovation. We are introducing the gold standard of quality among lubricants and we are delighted that Nigerians can now turn to the Asha Engine Oil as their preferred engine oil across the nation," she said.

Adedoyin-Adeyinka said the affordable Asha engine oil range which include Asha Crest, Asha Xtra, Asha Trans and Asha HD Premium have undergone extensive quality tests and have been certified for distribution across the country.

From left to right (The sales and QHSE team) Uche Eke - Lubricants Technical Manager Thelma Ogun - Lubricant Sales Oluwaseun Yussuf - Lubricants Sales Manager Abiba Badmus - Quality, Health & Safety Manager

"In a market contending with quackery, consumers can now move with Asha to safeguard and optimise the performance of their engines. The Asha Engine Oil range can be applied to all manner of engines in generators, light and heavy-duty machines, cars, trucks, motorcycles, among others. We are delighted to give Nigerians the ultimate choice of engine oil that is pocket friendly and outstanding by all parameters," she added.

Cross section of press men at by the Asharami team

The Asha Engine Oil Marketing and Sales Manager, Seun Yussuf, disclosed at the launch of the lubricants that Asharami Synergy was working with top distributors and other stakeholders to ensure seamless access to the engine oil across the nation. "Asha Engine oil is here to give all consumers peace of mind whenever they are looking to buy lubricants for their engines. We urge everyone to move with Asha for ultimate protection of their engines."

Oluwaseun Yussuf ( Sales manager) showing the different ASHA Engine oil SKU

Asharami Synergy's operations and processes have earned the company several ISO certifications for quality and safety.

Here is a brief description and specification of the Asha Crest and Xtra Engine oil variants:

ASHA CREST 20W-50API SL/CF Superior quality multi-grade motor oil blended from highly refined paraffinic base stocks and sophisticated additive package. It is particularly suited for high performance petrol, diesel and turbo charged passenger cars, four wheel drive vehicles and light vans.

The unveiling moment

PERFORMANCE FEATURES

• Dependable all year round engine protection

• Superior fuel economic

• Produced with a unique formulation which prevent deposit formation and protect the engine against soot build-up, for prolonged engine life and to maximize engine durability.

• High oxidation resistance and long oil life

• Excellent catalyst, turbo-charged performance and low chlorine content makes it environmentally friendly.

From left to right Folusho Sobanjo and Adesoji Ogungbesan during product unveiling

PACKAGING This comes in 4L, 1L and 200L.

ASHA XTRA - 40 API SF/CC A high-quality mono-grade oil recommended for both petrol and diesel engines operating under moderate to severe service condition. It is suitable for turbo charged passenger cars, pickups, light vans, four wheel drive vehicles, including those using the most advanced technology.

From left to right ( Management Team mechanic village visit to meet with distributor) Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) Representatives Ranson Joint Ventures - First distributor for Asha Engine Oil during the market visitation

PERFORMANCE FEATURES

• Excellent chemical stability that prevents piston ring sticking and minimizes fuel and oil consumption and provides all year round engine protection.

• Provides excellent anti-wear, anti-corrosion and anti-rust protection for engines with reduced emission.

• Has detergent dispersant qualities, suppress sludge and vanish deposition, keeping engines perfectly clean.

Cross section of Staff of Asharami Synergy during the press launch

PACKAGING This comes in 4L, 1L and 200L

Available Nationwide

Recommended Retail Prices

1 liter 4 liters 25 liters Asha Crest N900 N3,000 Asha Xtra N700 N2,500 Asha HD 40 N14,500 Asha Trans N1,000

Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) Representatives with Asharami Team

About Asharami Synergy A Sahara Group downstream company, Asharami Synergy has been a foremost Oil and Gas business in the West African region for over twenty years. As a leading player in the downstream sector, Asharami Synergy provides best-in-class fuel procurement and distribution solutions by utilising innovative technology and improved efficiency across the downstream supply chain.

