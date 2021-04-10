Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car
Residents of Fawoade in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region were thrown into a state of shock when news broke that two children have lost their lives after they allegedly got locked up in a car park.
Pulse Ghana
The bodies of the children were found in the boot of the Kia four-wheel drive with registration number ER201-13 on Easter Sunday during a church service.
The mother of one of the victims narrating her story said her child came over to her during the church service but later went out to play with friends in the children's service.
She said after waiting for hours without hearing from the children who usually come back after playing, the mother and some members of the church became apprehensive and mounted a search for them.
When the church closed after a long search for the children and the pastor wants to pick his car and go home, the children were found dead in the car boot.
Reports stated that the kids allegedly managed to get inside the trunk of the vehicle while playing, and they could not come out of the tinted window glassed car since all doors got jammed.
The children were immediately rushed to Mamponteng Hospital and were pronounced dead on arrival.
The bodies have since been deposited at the Mount Zion morgue awaiting autopsy.
The case has been reported to the Mampongteng District police command.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng