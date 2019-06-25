Most evangelical Christian faithful who flocked to Israel for a mass faith-healing service by Pastor T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), sang in various languages while others collapsed and even vomited as the session wore on.

The mass took place outside Jesus' hometown of Nazareth.

'God's design'

“Jesus’s father, Joseph, and his mother, Mary, came from here. What a blessing. No other place would have been better for Jesus to come from. It was God’s design,” Joshua told the crowd gathered in a sun-baked stadium on Mount Precipice, according to a Reuters report of what went down in Nazareth.

When Joshua (referred to as a self-described prophet in the story) descended from the stage to bless attendees by placing his hand on their heads, several declared themselves healed from sickness or infirmity.

Other worshipers were ready to catch those who fainted in excitement.

Minerva Resendiz, from Mexico, said she had come to see Joshua as part of the two-day gathering “to ask for healing, for a breakthrough ... to resolve conflicts in the family”.

“I would like that (all people) could see a miracle through Jesus Christ,” Resendiz, 40, said.

Other pilgrims from China, Russia and African and South American countries, also attended the healing session.

TB Joshua’s television network, Emmanuel TV, says it is Youtube’s most subscribed-to ministry channel with well over one million followers.

According to the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem, evangelicals made up roughly half of the more than 2 million Christian pilgrims who visited Israel in 2018.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is deeply religious, with pastors living ritzy, opulent lifestyles amidst soaring poverty amongst the majority of the flock.

Religion is regarded as the opium of the people in Nigeria.

Joshua has a reputation for performing miracles from his Ikotun, Lagos base in Southwest Nigeria. A horde of cynics however call some of the miracles to question now and again.