Revealing his plight in an interview on Kasapa FM, the official manager of gospel musician, EBA, said he was heartbroken because he invested all his resources in the lady.

He opined that heartbreak is a crazy sickness that is more serious than the current pandemic Coronavirus which has claimed many lives.

READ ALSO: Don’t call me prostitute; I’m not the one dating Abrokwah acid - Maame Esi fires Afia Schwar (VIDEO)

“I had a broken heart and for one year and six months, my penis couldn’t erect. I invested so much in that lady who gave me the heartbreak.

“Broken heart is one crazy sickness. It is more than Coronavirus.

“Other illnesses like headache, stomach upset, boil, malaria, stroke, madness, rheumatism are all found in a broken heart,” Dan Lartey disclosed.

READ ALSO: Medikal, Fella Makafui expecting their first child

Dan Lartey claimed even when the heart is not physically ripped apart, the emotional pain that a break-up can cause can leave the affected person feeling as if it was literally shredded into a million pieces.