Artisan drowns in Osun well while working to clean it, co-worker rescued

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was cleaning the well alongside his co-worker, when they suddenly got trapped.

A dry well
A dry well

Sikiru Tiamiyu, a 38-year-old artisan, has drowned inside a well in Dada Estate, Osogbo area of Osun State.

The incident happened on Saturday, November 5, 2022, when Tiamiyu was trying to clean the well in the residential building alongside his co-worker.

However, while Tiamiyu’s body was brought out dead, his co-worker was rescued alive and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Osun State Fire Service, Ibrahim Adekunle said the victims were trapped inside the well.

His words: “Today, Saturday, November 5, 2022, men of the Osun State Fire Service, Oke fia Station received a distress call from Zone 5A, Oke Arungbo Community, Dada Estate, Osogbo at exactly 10: 45am that two men were trapped in a well.

“The team, led by Principal Fire Superintendent 1, Adegoke Sesan, immediately mobilised to the scene. Bodies of the two men were recovered with one alive and taken to an undisclosed hospital by residents, while the other was brought out dead and handed over to the police. The deceased, one Mr Sikiru Tiamiyu of about 38 years, was working to clean up the well.

“Similar incident occurred in the same well on October 19, 2022. The victim, a technician too, was working on the coil of a pumping machine inside the well and he eventually got electrocuted and died on the spot. His co-worker was rescued alive and taken to a hospital.”

It was, however, gathered that Tiamiyu’s drowning was the second tragic incident in the last 17 days.

Recall that on Wednesday, October 19, an artisan whose name could not be ascertained got electrocuted while fixing a pumping machine inside a well.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

