The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened beneath the Molete flyover linking Beere/Oje to Challenge roundabout.

Confirming the incident, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Public Education Officer, Mr Seun Onijala said a red colour articulated vehicle, without plate number crushed a pregnant woman to death.

Onijala said that three people were involved in the accident, two males and one pregnant woman while try to cross the road.

“The two men escaped unhurt while the pregnant woman slipped and fell while trying to cross the road and was crushed by the vehicle.

“Probable cause of crash is attributable to error in judgment by the deceased victim while attempting to cross the road as the articulated vehicle was approaching,’’ he said.

He said that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital Adeoyo while the obstruction on the road had been duly cleared by FRSC personnel.

Onijala said that the driver of the vehicle was currently in the custody of the Oyo State Police Command at Eleyele, Ibadan.