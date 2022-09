This writer reported that detectives from Bayelsa State Command trailed Lion, who had been on the wanted list of the Force, to Abuja, where they nabbed him on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Lion was apprehended by operatives of Operation Puff Adder in Abuja and was transferred to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, where he was paraded before journalists.

He was paraded alongside three other members of his gang. They were identified as -Emmanuel Charles Angase, a 37-year-old native of Azuzuma Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Innocent Kingsley, a 31-year-old native of Egbu Community Etche LGA, Rivers State, and one Timi Werikumo, a 21-year-old native of Azuzuama Community Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State.

Narrating his involvement in kidnapping, Lion, a 30-year-old native of Eruah Community in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, stated: “I was involved in the kidnapping of Danjuma, I was not aware of the kidnapping, I was told they have a business together, I should just tell them where he is staying. I was working there in Sterling Bank as a cleaner, I left there in 2003.

“I appreciate not being part of the gang, I was just misled. In sharing the ransom they gave me as a dash N1.5 Million then $10,000 was given to me by Emmanuel, and when I changed the money it was N7.5 million.”