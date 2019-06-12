Men of the 93 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Ada Barracks Takum in Taraba State have reportedly arrested three men with a pistol and some ammunition around Rafinkada in Wukari Local Government on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Hon. Daniel Adi, the caretaker Chairman of Wukari LGA confirmed the arrest of the three men to Punch in a Telephone interview in Jalingo.

Adi said the suspects were arrested when some youths were coming towards Rafinkada, saying the soldiers ran into them and arrested three in possession a pistol and some ammunition.

He added that efforts are being intensified to make peace between the Jukun and the Tiv in the state.

“We had a peace meeting in Kente where the crisis started two months ago and both groups agree to live in peace with one another.

“Just yesterday both Tiv and Jukun were in Kente market together for the first time since the beginning of the crisis two months ago,” he said.

Meanwhile, Utsev, and Akaakase village, both in Donga Local Government Area were reportedly attacked and many houses according to Punch were burnt.

Some of the villagers who spoke to Punch about the attack said, the attackers invaded the villages through Ayu-Tsokondi in Wukari Local Government and crossed into Donga at about 1:pm on Wednesday.

The caretaker Chairman didn’t confirm the attack. He however affirmed that bandits have been terrorising the people of the area to loot their property, Punch reports.