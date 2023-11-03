ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Army, police troops rescues 2 abducted corps members in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The criminals abducted the corps members while they were on transit from Edo to Katsina State.

Army, police troops rescue 2 abducted corps members in Katsina [New Telegraph]
Army, police troops rescue 2 abducted corps members in Katsina [New Telegraph]

Recommended articles

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Nwachukwu said the courageous effort of the security forces led to the rescue and safe return of the abductees on Thursday.

He said that the criminals abducted the corps members while they were on transit from Edo to Katsina State. According to him, the joint effort of the 17 Brigade Nigerian Army and the police resulted in the successful rescue of the victims from their captors.

The rescued corps members have been given necessary medical attention and support to ensure their physical and emotional well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Police in Kankara.

“The Nigerian Army continues to solicit the cooperation and support of the public in providing timely and relevant information to enhance troops’ proactive operational engagement of criminal elements,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army, DSS troops counters attack on Kano by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Army, DSS troops counters attack on Kano by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Governor Eno approves ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank projects

Governor Eno approves ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank projects

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

26.5m Nigerians at risk of food insecurity in 2024 - FAO

26.5m Nigerians at risk of food insecurity in 2024 - FAO

Zulum assures IDPs of speedy completion of 1,000 housing units in 2 months

Zulum assures IDPs of speedy completion of 1,000 housing units in 2 months

How FG plans to take 50m Nigerians out of poverty according to Betta Edu

How FG plans to take 50m Nigerians out of poverty according to Betta Edu

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Richard Kioko Kiundi

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book in the streets (video)

Former Chicken republic security men, Happie Boys, deported from Cyprus [Vanguard]

Happie Boys deported after losing residence permit in Cyprus

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady says

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student wins huge money from betting

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student 'cashes out' from betting