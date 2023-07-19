ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Army intercepts truckload of suspected Indian hemp belonging to international syndicate in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian Army, PR Officer added that the troops impounded the unmarked truck, loaded with 397 wraps of the substances on-board.

Army intercepts truckload of suspected Indian hemp belonging to international syndicate in Ogun (Credit: NAN)
Army intercepts truckload of suspected Indian hemp belonging to international syndicate in Ogun (Credit: NAN)

Recommended articles

The consignment belonged to a suspected international drug smuggling syndicate. Preliminary investigations showed that the illicit substances were being transported from Ghana through Benin Republic and Igholo-Idiroko in Nigeria, en-route Sango Otta.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 that the truck was intercepted near Sango Otta on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

He explained that the troops acted on a tipoff and conducted stop-and-search operations on Ajilete Road in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun when the truck was intercepted. He added that the troops impounded the unmarked truck, loaded with 397 wraps of the substances on-board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwachukwu stated that a Beninese, Matthew Edegbe, and a one Mr Joshua Dansu of Idiroko in Ogun were apprehended in connection with the seizure and were assisting in on-going investigations.

Items recovered from the suspects include the truck’s Registration number plate (T 1826 LA Lagos), which was detached and concealed in the vehicle to prevent identification.

“Also recovered were cell phones, a Benin Republic National Identification card, a Driver’s license belonging to one George Benyagbe, and 7,000.

“The suspects, vehicle and exhibits have been taken into custody, pending the handing over to the NDLEA.

“Troops of the battalion intercepted a truckload of over 20,000 cartridges of ammunition heading to Anambra on July 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the troops for their commitment and vigilance.

“He also urged them to sustain the momentum to rid the country of criminality,’’ Nwachukwu stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bauchi Police tasks female journalists on Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) reportage

Bauchi Police tasks female journalists on Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) reportage

Anambra Government allays fears of job loss amid digitisation

Anambra Government allays fears of job loss amid digitisation

Cross River election panel adjourns, Otu, APC close defence

Cross River election panel adjourns, Otu, APC close defence

Court threatens arrest warrant over Emefiele non-appearance to defend $53m debt Paris Club refund

Court threatens arrest warrant over Emefiele non-appearance to defend $53m debt Paris Club refund

COEASU goes on partial strike over salary increase demand, fuel subsidy removal

COEASU goes on partial strike over salary increase demand, fuel subsidy removal

Nigeria's First lady assures women of more appointments, opportunities under Tinubu's administration

Nigeria's First lady assures women of more appointments, opportunities under Tinubu's administration

'I can’t celebrate with over 327 killed this month' - Obi speaks as he turns 62

'I can’t celebrate with over 327 killed this month' - Obi speaks as he turns 62

Akpabio assures workers of salary increase amid fuel subsidy removal

Akpabio assures workers of salary increase amid fuel subsidy removal

Borno declares July 19 public holiday to mark Islamic New Year

Borno declares July 19 public holiday to mark Islamic New Year

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wee

Parliament passes NACOC bill granting licenses for 'wee' cultivation in Ghana

Girl lures Lagos man to Osun on social media, robs him of ₦1.5m. [Businessday NG]

Girl lures Lagos man to Osun on social media, robs him of ₦1.5m

Drug addict stabs cleric to death in Lagos (Image illustration)

Drug addict stabs cleric to death in Lagos

UAE authorities order arrest TikToker for arrogantly flaunting cash

UAE authorities order arrest of TikToker for arrogantly flaunting cash (video)