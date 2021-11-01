RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Army hands over 20 suspected Internet fraudsters to EFCC in Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were reported to have been arrested during a raid.

Suspects arrested by the Nigerian Army and handed over to the EFCC [EFCC]
Officers of 12 Field Engineering Regiment of Nigerian Army, Ijebu-Ode, in Ogun State, have handed over 20 suspected internet fraudsters to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Command.

This is contained in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were handed over to the EFCC on Friday in Ibadan.

Uwujaren said that the suspects were reported to have been arrested during a raid conducted by the Nigerian Army at Ijagun, Odogbolu area of Ogun state.

He said that 11 vehicles, 29 phones, and suspected hard drugs were recovered from the suspects, adding that the vehicles were still in the custody of the Nigerian Army.

Uwujaren said that 19 of 20 arrested suspects have been indicted so far by the investigation which is still ongoing.

He said that they would be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

