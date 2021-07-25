Army arrests suspected fake policeman with ammunition in Borno

The ‘policeman’, whose name was given as Ebenezer Odeh was reported to have been intercepted at a checkpoint by troops from 154 task battalion Ngamdu, along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

A military source told The Cable that the commander of the battalion, DY Chiwar ordered Odeh’s arrest, after noticing suspicious movement.

The source said, “The suspect with NPF No: 456647, boarded a Borno Express bus to Nigeria’s capital, Abuja when they arrived at the checking point.

“While the vehicle was waiting for its turn to be passed at the checking point, the suspect droped from the bus and claimed he wanted to ease himself.

“This elicited suspicion from the commander directed troops to search the suspect’s bag.

“On searching the bag, about 220 quantity rounds of 7.62mm special, 1× hand grenade, a dagger and other items were discovered.”

Another military told the online news platform that the suspect might be a fake policeman.

“He is not supposed to carry any arms. He is a suspect. No police is allowed to travel with a single bullet. And when he was stopped, he tried to run away before they intercepted him,” the source said.