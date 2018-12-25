The robbers who stormed the student's hostel with machetes and charms killed the student identified as Abiodun Babalola, following his refusal to release his iPhone to them.

According to a witness, the robbers invaded the Adam And Eve Hostel in Parakin, Ile-Ife at about 2 AM on Sunday and searched around the rooms, and dispossessed the residents of their belongings.

The witness said, "Abiodun was in another student’s room when the robbers arrived. He was cut with a matchet in the head because he refused to release his iPhone to them.

“They were just two inside that room when the robbers entered there. I cannot ascertain the number of the robbers, but they were many.

"Many other residents of the hostel also lost their belongings to the robbers. I also lost money to them. Many people lost mobile phones and other valuables too. Some other students were injured by the robbers.

“But his (Abiodun’s) injuries were severe. He bled for some hours before he died. He didn’t receive medical attention early. He eventually died at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile -Ife, around 6 am."

In a statement released by the university's spokesperson, Abiodun Olanrewaju, on Sunday, the University condoled with the parents of the student following the attack that caused his death.

The Vice-chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, expressed his agony over the loss.

He called on the public to place the fear of God far and above worldly materials, wondering what sort of earthly possession would make a man to attack, maim and kill his fellow man.