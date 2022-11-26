Armed robbers smash 10-year-old girl’s head with pestle in Ogun

The girl, a Togolese, was said to have witnessed the armed robbers’ operation in Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

It was gathered that a friend of the victim’s mother, sent her on an errand to get charcoal at her house on Kilani Street, in the Iyana Iyesi area of Ota, in the early hours of the day.

But unfortunately for the girl, she met the assailants robbing the house upon her arrival. However, in a bid to cover up the crime, the robbers killed the minor, and fled the scene.

According to a neighbor of the deceased, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, the girl’s cry for help alerted people in the neighborhood.

The neighbor added that the state police command was quickly alerted, but the robbers fled before officers deployed to apprehend them arrive

“The police have taken away the body of the victim. I know the girl very well; we used to call her Mama. The suspect killed her in cold blood. At first, we thought it was a thief, but further findings revealed that the guy is a ritualist.

“When we searched further, we discovered that the man had charms and a goat hidden in an empty building close to his victim’s house. The goat attacked one of us, but it was later killed. This is a sad occurrence,” the resident said.