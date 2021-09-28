RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Armed robbers raid bank, kill police officer in Osun

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An unspecified amount of money was carted away from the bank.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

A police officer was feared dead as some suspected armed robbers on Tuesday attacked a first generation bank in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the robbers arrived at the bank around 3:00 pm and operated for about 30 minutes.

NAN further gathered that some people also sustained various degrees of injuries while the operation lasted.

A witness, who spoke with NAN on condition of anonymity, said the armed robbers first attacked a police station in the town before they carried out their operations on the bank.

The witness said in the process of attacking the police station, a police officer was killed.

According to the witness, an unspecified amount of money was carted away from the bank.

NAN also learnt that the armed robbers shot sporadically into the air and engaged the police in a gun duel before they fled the scene and escaped through Ada Road.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson, Osun Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said she could not yet ascertain the number of casualties.

Opalola said that the police tactical team had been deployed to the area.

"We are already there. We have deployed our tactics team to the area. We are on the top of the situation.

"We will give you full details later," the PPRO said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 more Kaduna villagers found dead following attacks that left 43 dead

Over 6,000 young people register to participate at National Youth Conference

Police arrest 42 Shiite members over violent protests in Abuja

Reps locked in battle with Senate over Bills concurrence

Supreme Court judge Oseji is dead

Gombe govt stops salaries of 731 workers for being absent from work

Malami says 320 convicts are seeking pardon from President Buhari

Reps probe NYSC over alleged ransom payment to kidnappers by corps members

No objection made so far in voters register displayed in Lagos - INEC

Trending

Man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

84-year-old man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

24-year-old declared wanted by EFCC for alleged N935million scam

Jayeoba (Guardian)

Police officer has sex with suspect in custody, frees her in return & asks her to vanish

Cape Coast police officer has sex with suspect in custody, frees her in return & asks her to vanish