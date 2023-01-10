ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Armed robbers k*ll UNIZIK student in Anambra over SIM card

Damilare Famuyiwa

The student was dragging his phone with the robbers that invaded his lodge, when he was shot dead.

Armed robbers kill UNIZIK student in Anambra over SIM card
Armed robbers kill UNIZIK student in Anambra over SIM card

Some yet-to-be identified armed robbers have shot dead a 200-level student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, identified simply as Daniel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Daniel, according to multiple reports, met his untimely death as he was trying to recover his phone from the armed robbers that invaded his lodge.

It was gathered that the deceased, who was from the Department of Philosophy in UNIZIK, in the late hours of Sunday, January 8, 2023, was shot while he was dragging his phone with the armed robbers that came to raid his lodge.

“Daniel obediently gave his phone to the armed robbers but requested his SIM card. The robbers agreed to give him his SIM card.

“One of the assailants, holding an already corked gun while struggling to remove the phone from a tight pack to give Daniel’s SIM card to him, mistakenly pulled the trigger. In the process, Daniel was shot in his stomach,” an eyewitness, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying.

The eyewitness added that Daniel was quickly rushed to hospital, but couldn’t make it, as he gave up the ghost due to the excess loss of blood.

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga has confirmed the incident, saying detectives have been deployed to the area to intensify surveillance, and patrol.

This is unfortunate, I got this information from the SUG president last night. Police patrol has been on since then. I urge the witness of the incident to help us with information to investigate please,” Ikenga added.

While urging residents of the area and UNIZIK students to remain calm, the police spokesperson expressed confidence that the assailants would be apprehended and prosecuted.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

God has helped us to clear Boko Haram in the Northeast — Buhari

God has helped us to clear Boko Haram in the Northeast — Buhari

FG debunks report of likely cancellation of 2023 polls

FG debunks report of likely cancellation of 2023 polls

Redesigned Naira : CBN to monitor compliance by commercial banks

Redesigned Naira : CBN to monitor compliance by commercial banks

Buhari tasks Nigerians on patriotism to end insurgency

Buhari tasks Nigerians on patriotism to end insurgency

Ex-Anambra Governor believes only rigging can stop Peter Obi from winning

Ex-Anambra Governor believes only rigging can stop Peter Obi from winning

Edo Train Attack: 6 rescued as kidnappers demand N20m for each victim

Edo Train Attack: 6 rescued as kidnappers demand N20m for each victim

Dangling Methodology: A bane of Utilitarian Education

Dangling Methodology: A bane of Utilitarian Education

Jonathan, Kagame, Late Magufuli, others to receive African Icon Award in Kigali

Jonathan, Kagame, Late Magufuli, others to receive African Icon Award in Kigali

If elected President, I'll make Tinubu special envoy, Obi trade minister - Prof Imumolen

If elected President, I'll make Tinubu special envoy, Obi trade minister - Prof Imumolen

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos teenage students lodge colleagues in hotel for sex romps

Lagos teenage students lodge classmates in hotel for s*x romps

Herbalist slumps and dies during sex with pastor’s wife in Ekiti

Herbalist slumps and d*es during s*x with pastor’s wife in Ekiti

Man slices younger brother's throat over 'Yahoo' money in Delta,

Man slices younger brother's throat over 'Yahoo' money in Delta

Court remands man for stabbing his wife to death over sachet water

Court remands man for st*bbing his wife to d*ath over sachet water