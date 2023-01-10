Armed robbers k*ll UNIZIK student in Anambra over SIM card

Daniel, according to multiple reports, met his untimely death as he was trying to recover his phone from the armed robbers that invaded his lodge.

It was gathered that the deceased, who was from the Department of Philosophy in UNIZIK, in the late hours of Sunday, January 8, 2023, was shot while he was dragging his phone with the armed robbers that came to raid his lodge.

“Daniel obediently gave his phone to the armed robbers but requested his SIM card. The robbers agreed to give him his SIM card.

“One of the assailants, holding an already corked gun while struggling to remove the phone from a tight pack to give Daniel’s SIM card to him, mistakenly pulled the trigger. In the process, Daniel was shot in his stomach,” an eyewitness, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying.

The eyewitness added that Daniel was quickly rushed to hospital, but couldn’t make it, as he gave up the ghost due to the excess loss of blood.

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga has confirmed the incident, saying detectives have been deployed to the area to intensify surveillance, and patrol.

“This is unfortunate, I got this information from the SUG president last night. Police patrol has been on since then. I urge the witness of the incident to help us with information to investigate please,” Ikenga added.