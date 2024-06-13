ADVERTISEMENT
Armed robbers kill Plateau Rider manager in Bayelsa, make away with his money

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN gathered that the deceased was going home, after closing from work when he was shot and killed by suspected armed robbers, who made away with his money.

Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Mr Francis Alonyenu [NAN]
The deceased has been identified as Alhaji Auwalu Aliyu.

Idu said that Aliyu was shot and killed by suspected armed robbers.

He made the confirmation on Thursday in Yenagoa during an interactive session with newsmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the robbery occurred on Tuesday at about 9:00 p.m. near Bayelsa State House of Assembly Complex on Imgbi Road, Amarata, Yenagoa.

Idu said that an investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the crime.

He gave the assurance that the family of the deceased would get justice soon.

He said: “The manner he was killed is alien to Bayelsa.

“We have the suspicion that the deceased was trailed from Plateau to Bayelsa and killed, or his death is related to a group of criminal elements currently assembling at Ogbia Local Government Area.

“Our drone was able to capture the signatures of the vehicle that was used to carry out the operation.

“As I am speaking with you, the location of the vehicle is yet to be known, but we are sure we will get it soon because we have every detail of the car.

“We sympathise with the family of the deceased, we are sure they will get justice and that will happen very soon,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

