ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Armed robbers invade students community in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The police engaged the armed robbers in a fierce gun battle, shooting one of them dead, and leaving his colleagues with injuries.

Efforts are currently ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects [Ripples Nigeria]
Efforts are currently ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects [Ripples Nigeria]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the robbers, numbering four, took the students by surprise in the early hours of Thursday, January 25, 2024, and started to raid their hostel.

According to a source in the area, who did not want to be named because of fear of victimisation, the robbers disposed the students their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets during the operation.

It was gathered that while the robbery was going on, one of the residents alerted the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), after which some of its men were immediately drafted to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

On sighting the policemen approaching the area, the suspected robbers started shooting at the anti-crime patrol team dispatched to the hostel to rescue the students from their assailants.

In the fierce gun battle, the police killed one of them, with others fleeing the scene with injuries.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said other suspects who fled the scene sustained varying degrees of injury.

One of the four suspects was shot dead during a gun duel. The three fled the robbery scene with bullet wounds. Our men recovered a bag containing five iPhones, one Techno phone, a wristwatch, an iPod, and a power bank. Efforts are currently ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects,” Odutola added.

This writer understands that the tertiary institution, and the student hostels in Sapaade have become hotbeds for robbers in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that last year’s December, a student identified simply as Segun was killed in a robbery incident in the same area.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian bank USSD codes in 2024

Nigerian bank USSD codes in 2024

Cleric expresses concern over rising divorce, urges couples to prioritise endurance in marriages

Cleric expresses concern over rising divorce, urges couples to prioritise endurance in marriages

FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears

FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears

Fayose's money laundering trial adjourned as judge is on official assignment

Fayose's money laundering trial adjourned as judge is on official assignment

Sanwo-Olu announces plan to float airline and build airport in Lekki

Sanwo-Olu announces plan to float airline and build airport in Lekki

Chief Edwin Clark tells President Tinubu to caution FCT Minister Wike

Chief Edwin Clark tells President Tinubu to caution FCT Minister Wike

ARCN recruits 1,650 scientists to enhance food security in Nigeria

ARCN recruits 1,650 scientists to enhance food security in Nigeria

Nothing is wrong with our paracetamol - NAFDAC debunks under-dosed paracetamol

Nothing is wrong with our paracetamol - NAFDAC debunks under-dosed paracetamol

Supreme Court upholds 5-year jail term for former lawmaker Farouk Lawan

Supreme Court upholds 5-year jail term for former lawmaker Farouk Lawan

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man in handcuffs

Police arrest tailor for forcibly shaving apprentice's private parts

Operations Manager of BON Hotel Nest Ibadan, Tunde Solomon passed away. [Punch]

Hotel manager dies of heart attack triggered by Ibadan explosion

The man has been handed over to his family for monitoring [Rapid Response/Facebook]

Police rescue man from jumping in front of moving vehicle

Woman in court for allegedly causing neighbour’s miscarriage [TheNigerianInfo]

Woman in court for allegedly causing neighbour’s miscarriage