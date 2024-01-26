Armed robbers invade students community in Ogun

It was gathered that the robbers, numbering four, took the students by surprise in the early hours of Thursday, January 25, 2024, and started to raid their hostel.

According to a source in the area, who did not want to be named because of fear of victimisation, the robbers disposed the students their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets during the operation.

It was gathered that while the robbery was going on, one of the residents alerted the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), after which some of its men were immediately drafted to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

On sighting the policemen approaching the area, the suspected robbers started shooting at the anti-crime patrol team dispatched to the hostel to rescue the students from their assailants.

In the fierce gun battle, the police killed one of them, with others fleeing the scene with injuries.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said other suspects who fled the scene sustained varying degrees of injury.

“One of the four suspects was shot dead during a gun duel. The three fled the robbery scene with bullet wounds. Our men recovered a bag containing five iPhones, one Techno phone, a wristwatch, an iPod, and a power bank. Efforts are currently ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects,” Odutola added.

This writer understands that the tertiary institution, and the student hostels in Sapaade have become hotbeds for robbers in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT