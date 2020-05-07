A hotel manager in South Africa's North West province is reported to have told local eNCA news station that alcohol was the "main priority" of a group of robbers who raided his business at gunpoint.

"First of all they requested access to the alcohol... and then they wanted access to the rooms to see what valuable items were in the rooms," Willie Kruger said.

The robbers must have starved themselves of alcohol as its sales are still banned under the now partially relaxed lockdown in South Africa, so even before they embarked on the operation they couldn’t get it to boost their morale first.

READ ALSO: Police intercept 5-year-old boy driving his parents’ SUV to buy a Lamborghini with $3

CCTV footage broadcast by eNCA shows the criminals filling up a large bin with the contents of a fridge and then dragging it away.

Aside from the alcohol, the criminals also made away with a huge plasma TV set belonging to the hotel.

Reports say the robbery took place just after the night-time curfew began.

Watch the video below: