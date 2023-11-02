ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor powerless as gunmen rob church members during service

Damilare Famuyiwa

The robbers, who were armed with pistols, approached the pastor as he was preaching, asking him to direct them to where money was located.

It was gathered that church service was ongoing when the armed robbers stormed in, prompting the officiating pastor to lie flat on sighting the assailants.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the armed men also forced the church members to lie down, dispossessing them of their valuables.

Afterwards, the deacon was whisked away by the robbers to an unknown location.

Reacting to the robbery and kidnapping incident, the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, released a statement to the Ghanaian Community in South Africa, expressing worry over the incident.

The attention of the High Commission of the Republic of Ghana has been drawn to an incident in which members of the congregation of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint and a Deacon of the church kidnapped during church service.

“The Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family. Kindly note that the South African Police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriots,” the statement read.

The commission thereby advised all members of the Ghanaian community to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being.

Damilare Famuyiwa

