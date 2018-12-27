The gang leader of the armed robbery group, made the call when they were paraded to newsmen by the Rivers State police command.

In a video shared online, the leader of the gang was seen begging for forgiveness.

He said, "Please, Please, because of the sake of God, please have mercy".

Mrs. Adetutu in her response told the suspect to seek the forgiveness of God, adding that her deceased husband not only feeds his family but also several others.

"The mercy belongs to God. Ask God to forgive you, to have mercy on you. My husband is not only feeding me and my children, he is feeding a lot of people," she said.

She revealed that a widow in Benue who her late husband had been sponsoring her child's education called her crying when she heard the news.

It was gathered that Mrs. Adetutu is now left to cater for herself and three children.