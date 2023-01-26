ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Armed robber arrested, confessed to k*lling 3 drivers and selling their vehicles

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect said he joined his gang members to kill the drivers and sell off their vehicles.

Armed robber arrested, confessed to killing 3 drivers and selling their vehicles
Armed robber arrested, confessed to killing 3 drivers and selling their vehicles

Operatives of Edo Police Command, have arrested one Williams Abiodun for armed robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Abiodun, who was paraded before the state command alongside 10 other suspects on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, admitted to being a serial armed robber, as he confessed to how he and his gang killed their victims and sold their vehicles in Benin, Edo State.

According to Abiodun, he and four members of his gang, usually disguised themselves as site workers to lure unsuspecting drivers to where they dispossessed them of their vehicles.

His words; “When we get to the site, we collect their vehicles, kill them with blocks and sell their cars.

“We killed the first person, collected his car and sold it to a Chinese company. The second person was a tricycle operator whom we killed and sold his tricycle. But we were arrested while trying to sell a Toyota Sienna which we got during the third operation.”

Corroborating Abiodun’s claims, Abiodun’s gang member, Akin Amadin said he made N90,000 during the operations.

Abiodun told me that my job was to watch to see who was coming. The first one we did, he gave me N35,000; I got N55,000 in the second operation and we were caught while trying to sell the third car. We killed three people in all,” he added.

Reacting to the development, Aminu Mohammed Dankwara, the commissioner of police in Edo state, during the parade, said 135 criminal suspects had been arrested since his assumption of office in the state.

The police chief added that the NPF also recovered N1.2 million and sophisticated arms and ammunition from the suspects.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

2023: Presidency replies Yakasai, says Buhari’s support for Tinubu is unquestioned

2023: Presidency replies Yakasai, says Buhari’s support for Tinubu is unquestioned

Imo State declares holiday for workers PVC Collection

Imo State declares holiday for workers PVC Collection

Abia PDP mourns Ikonne, says his death devastating

Abia PDP mourns Ikonne, says his death devastating

Devolution of Power: Okowa has taken lead in restructuring –Atiku

Devolution of Power: Okowa has taken lead in restructuring –Atiku

Forgery allegation: Gombe Govt hails court ruling in favour of Gov. Yahaya

Forgery allegation: Gombe Govt hails court ruling in favour of Gov. Yahaya

'Those threatening to deal with us have not been born'- Wike tackles PDP

'Those threatening to deal with us have not been born'- Wike tackles PDP

Stop going to Abeokuta, Obi pokes fun at Tinubu

Stop going to Abeokuta, Obi pokes fun at Tinubu

Supporting Buhari was a mistake, I won't repeat it with Tinubu - Naja’atu

Supporting Buhari was a mistake, I won't repeat it with Tinubu - Naja’atu

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 thugs shot dead

Ghanaian father shoots his son to death for allegedly being stubborn

Kenneth Musonda, footballer receives footballer 5 crates of egg for being Man of the Match

Hilarious reactions as footballer declared 'Man of the Match' takes 5 crates of egg (video)

Lagos hotelier shoots customer for complaining about malfunctioning TV

Lagos hotelier shoots customer for complaining about malfunctioning TV

The suspect was said to have locked her baby alone in the house to party with her friends

Police arrest lady for drugging her baby with tramadol to go clubbing