Armed robber arrested, confessed to k*lling 3 drivers and selling their vehicles

Abiodun, who was paraded before the state command alongside 10 other suspects on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, admitted to being a serial armed robber, as he confessed to how he and his gang killed their victims and sold their vehicles in Benin, Edo State.

According to Abiodun, he and four members of his gang, usually disguised themselves as site workers to lure unsuspecting drivers to where they dispossessed them of their vehicles.

His words; “When we get to the site, we collect their vehicles, kill them with blocks and sell their cars.

“We killed the first person, collected his car and sold it to a Chinese company. The second person was a tricycle operator whom we killed and sold his tricycle. But we were arrested while trying to sell a Toyota Sienna which we got during the third operation.”

Corroborating Abiodun’s claims, Abiodun’s gang member, Akin Amadin said he made N90,000 during the operations.

“Abiodun told me that my job was to watch to see who was coming. The first one we did, he gave me N35,000; I got N55,000 in the second operation and we were caught while trying to sell the third car. We killed three people in all,” he added.

Reacting to the development, Aminu Mohammed Dankwara, the commissioner of police in Edo state, during the parade, said 135 criminal suspects had been arrested since his assumption of office in the state.