ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Armed men kill 2 police officers trying to clear traffic jam in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Policemen were trying to clear traffic gridlock but the armed men who sensed danger, shot two of them dead and fled the scene after a due.

Armed men kill 2 police officers trying to clear traffic jam in Anambra
Armed men kill 2 police officers trying to clear traffic jam in Anambra

Recommended articles

The gunmen said to be on a kidnap mission, were operating in the area when a team of policemen attached to a motorcade but unaware of their presence, ran into them.

The Policemen were trying to clear the traffic gridlock but the armed men who sensed danger, shot two of them dead and fled the scene after a duel following response from other personnel.

Meanwhile, Aderemi Adeoye, Commissioner of Police in Anambra, has directed an intensive manhunt for the assailants. DSP Toochulwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra Command who disclosed this in a statement, said the gunmen were disguised in military fatigue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ikenga said Police-led mobile Forward Operating Base which had been on intensive patrol of the entire area throughout Christmas celebrations promptly responded to the scene.

He said a Lexus SUV the gang used, and AK-47 RIFLE belonging to one of the slain personnel were recovered while an improvised explosive device found in the vehicle was recovered and defused.

According to him, they opened fire on the officers who had moved ahead of the motorcade they were escorting to decongest traffic gridlock, other personnel returned fire forcing the bandits to flee.

“The CP Aderemi Adeoye had declared the weekend and Christmas holidays as special working days for all officers and men in the command, he commended all personnel for their tireless and courageous effort in securing the people of Anambra State.

“The CP has urged all officers and men of Anambra State Police Command to redouble their efforts and remain vigilant while assuring that technology would be employed to track down the criminals who unleashed the attack on Police personnel,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ikenga reported the CP as urging personnel in the command no to be demoralised by the supreme price paid by their colleagues but draw inspiration from their bravery in confronting the criminal gang. The CP condoled with the families of the deceased officers and Enugu State Police Command and vowed that the personnel would not die in vain.

Adeoye called for calm and encouraged the people of Anambra not to allow the incident to create fear in their minds but to continue with various activities they had slated for the yuletide season.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NPC registers 424,302 births in Gombe, laments reluctance to register deaths

NPC registers 424,302 births in Gombe, laments reluctance to register deaths

I can be Nigeria’s President, says Governor Adeleke

I can be Nigeria’s President, says Governor Adeleke

New Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa urged to prioritise public interests

New Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa urged to prioritise public interests

Soldier beats driver to death for not giving him money at checkpoint in Borno

Soldier beats driver to death for not giving him money at checkpoint in Borno

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

Akeredolu struggled for entrenchment of true federalism - Alake

Akeredolu struggled for entrenchment of true federalism - Alake

We must deliver quality education for Nigerian children, jobs for youth - Tinubu

We must deliver quality education for Nigerian children, jobs for youth - Tinubu

Akeredolu’s aides resign as Gov Aiyedatiwa searches for deputy

Akeredolu’s aides resign as Gov Aiyedatiwa searches for deputy

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

63-year-old woman killed, 2 injured by falling Christmas tree in Belgian market square [Mel Melcon/Getty Images]

63-year-old woman killed, 2 injured by falling Christmas tree in Belgian market square

Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 1 injured on Christmas day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway (PM News)

Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 1 injured on Christmas day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway

2 die, 6 injured in auto crash on Boxing day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway [ThisNigeria]

2 die, 6 injured in auto crash on Boxing day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Investigation is ongoing [Tori News]

Policeman flees after killing his colleague over cultists' arrest in Edo