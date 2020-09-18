Silverstein is known for anonymously spewing anti-religious propaganda under the pseudonym Bozuri and others in cyber-terrorist groups such as ‘Anonymous’ which she joined In 2011.

Surprisingly, an employee of the United Nations, an organisation known for its peaceful efforts and interventions in the world through purposes such as “promoting and encouraging respect for human rights and for fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion” , Silverstein continues to hurl insults towards religious faiths especially Muslims under her pseudonym.

Arielle Silverstein and her antics online

Having had enough, Muslims began the petition for the bigotry and vilification to end, garnering support and retweets from Christians and even non-religious people. All through the day, the hashtag #ArielleSilvertseinResign became a top trend as individuals using the hashtag protested and advocated for the resignation of Arielle Silverstein, some posts calling for a response from the United Nations.

Arielle Silverstein and her antics online

These tweets ranged from posts including a photo of her with the tweet “Good people, let us help make this a reality, if you want injustice against our religion stopped then you end to sign this petition. #ArielleSilvertseinResign works for the @UN has been going online creating anti-islamic posts”

Arielle Silverstein and her antics online

To advocating for more support until the UN takes action another of such was “#ArielleSilverstineResign because of her wickedness, she continues to push out content degrading Islamic believers. It is a behaviour that must be stopped. Please RT and help sign this #petition so that #UN takes an action”

Regrettably, bigoted speech towards Muslims reaching nationwide attention is not an unusual occurrence. However, this recent trend shows that to combat discrimination and vilification against religious groups such as Muslims, we need to promote love and understanding in the world, your support is needed. As humans, our embrace of religious freedom for all must be joined by a willingness to defend that freedom. We refuse to allow this liberty to be eroded. Sign the petition here

Arielle Silverstein and her antics online

Arielle Silverstein and her antics online

Arielle Silverstein and her antics online

Arielle Silverstein and her antics online

Arielle Silverstein and her antics online

Arielle Silverstein and her antics online

This is a featured post.