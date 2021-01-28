As a purpose driven organization, Unilever strongly believes in creating a better future every day, with brands and services that help people feel good, look good, and get more out of life.

Unilever also aims to empower the youth through various employability programs. One of such programs is IdeaTrophy.

IdeaTrophy is a Unilever youth employability initiative that aims to impact skills and knowledge development amongst undergraduates as they progress through their educational studies.

Students that participate get the opportunity to work on real business challenges with professionals. The winning team will also earn an internship opportunity with Unilever.

The 2021 IdeaTrophy is seeking undergraduates that have:

Creative and executable ideas that can solve business challenges.

An innovative and entrepreneurial mindset.

The ability to meet and exceed expectations.

Here's why you should participate:

Acquire problem solving skills required to deliver high value projects.

Get mentored by experienced business professionals.

Win exciting prizes and an internship opportunity.

Who can apply:

University undergraduates (except first year and final year students).

How to participate:

Form a Team of 3 individuals

Enter the competition here - https://cutt.ly/IjvNlnC

Let your ideas light up the World! Good luck!

*This is a featured post.