Unilever Nigeria is proudly one of the country's leading suppliers of fast-moving consumer goods with three divisions - foods, home care and personal care.

As a purpose driven organization, Unilever strongly believes in creating a better future every day, with brands and services that help people feel good, look good, and get more out of life.

Unilever also aims to empower youths through various employability programs. One of such programs is IdeaTrophy.

IdeaTrophy is a Unilever youth employability initiative that aims to impact skills and knowledge development amongst undergraduates as they progress through their educational studies. Students that participate get the opportunity to work on real-life business challenges with access to business frameworks and professionals. The winning team also earn an internship opportunity with Unilever.

The 2021 IdeaTrophy is seeking undergraduates that have:

Creative and executable ideas that can solve business issues.

An innovative and entrepreneurial mindset

The ability to meet and exceed expectations

Here's why you should participate:

Exposure to real business work-life.

Acquire skills needed to deliver innovative projects.

Get mentored by experienced business professionals.

Win exciting prizes and an internship opportunity.

How to participate:

Form a team of three and submit your idea in the Sunlight brand challenge posed here > https://cutt.ly/IjvNlnC

Shortlisted teams get the opportunity to attend a virtual boot camp and compete to represent Unilever Nigeria at the Unilever Africa Idea Trophy (UAIT).

Who can apply?

University undergraduates (except first year and final year students).

Theme:

More Than You Expect.

Let your ideas light up the World! Good luck!

*This is a featured post.