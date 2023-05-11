The sports category has moved to a new website.

Architect docked over ₦‎2.1m allegedly obtained under false pretense

News Agency Of Nigeria

Njoku, an architect, who resides at 5, Amah Nnach St., Isheri Olofin, Kosofe, Lagos, is being tried for obtaining money under false pretense and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Rachael Williams told the court that the offences were committed in Feb. 2022 at Isheri Olofin, Kosofe, Lagos.

Williams said that the defendant obtained ₦‎2.15 million from one Chinedu Ugwu to fabricate and instal an aluminum window at a construction site, which he failed to do.

He said that all efforts to recover the money had failed.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr F. O Ameen granted Njoku bail of ₦‎500, 000 with two sureties in like sum, before adjourning the case to May 30.



