The 9-year-old student of Muhawshat Primary School, Muhammad Sudais Umar, who is also a child to a prominent businessman, was declared missing after he went to observe Margrib prayer at a mosque close to his father's house on Sunday.

It was gathered that after a search party was organised, a friend of the victim told his parents how the teacher has been asking other students about his movements as well as those of his brothers and sisters.

The Arabic teacher initially denied seeing the victim when he was asked about his whereabouts by the family members but later confessed that he strangled the boy to death when operatives of DSS were called into the matter.

Though the reason behind his action was not revealed, a senior DSS officer who chose to remain anonymous confirmed the incidence, adding that the suspect took them to the location where he dumped the boy's lifeless body.