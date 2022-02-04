Aquafina gifts winners of Future Face Africa Contest 1million naira each

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Future Face Africa is the largest model scouting competition in Africa. This year, it attracted thousands of candidates from all over Africa. The grand finale of this year's event was held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The contest had 20 finalists, made up of 10 girls and 10 boys narrowed down from over 1000 entrants who tried out for this year.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

As winners, Ana & Ken bagged 1 million naira each from the sponsors Aquafina. They also qualified to compete in the Elite Model Global competition. This gives them an opportunity to win a 2-year international modelling contract with a top International Modelling agency.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

As expected, fashion and style icons like Tiwa Savage, Agbani Darego, Mai Atafo, Denola Grey were in attendance.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Another highlight of the night was the musical performances by Ayra Starr and Reekado Banks.

Over the years, past winners of the competition (formerly Aquafina Elite Model Look) like 2014 winners, Mayowa Nicholas and Victor Ndigwe, 2016 winner Davidson Obennebo, and 2019 winner Jordi Jeff have gone on to work with global fashion brands and have become well established and recognizable faces in the fashion and modelling industry. We can definitely expect the same from this year’s winners, as we wish them all the best.

You can get all the highlights on the @AquafinaNigeria Instagram page. Check for the FFA 2022 highlights, and discover more pure and refreshing content.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

_---_