Apprentice bags life imprisonment for assaulting 4-year-old boss daughter

Damilare Famuyiwa

The apprentice dipped his fingers into the private parts of the minor five years ago.

Apprentice bags life imprisonment

One Nwankwo Ifeanyi has been sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually violating his boss’ four-year-old daughter.

Ifeanyi, an apprentice of the victim’s father, who deals in electronics, was said to have put his fingers in the private parts of the minor at their house in June 2017.

“That you, Nwankwo Ifeanyi, about June 20, 2017, at 11, Joy Street, Ojo, did commit sexual assault on a four-year-old girl by putting your fingers into her private parts,” the charge read.

Following the incident, the suspect was consequently arrested and arraigned.

Revealing that the victim’s life had not remained the same since she’s been sexually violated, Justice R. A. Oshodi of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos State, where the suspect was arraigned, said the minor had since been living in pain.

“The victim’s father deals in electronics, while the defendant is his apprentice who lives in the same house with them.

“The defendant sexually assaulted the victim by dipping his finger into her private parts, as the victim constantly complained of pain and reported to her father that the defendant did it more than once.

“She was taken to three hospitals, after which the defendant was arrested and taken to the Ojo Police Station,” the judge said. Oshodi, therefore, jailed Ifeanyi for life.

Meanwhile, two persons have been burnt to death as a petrol tanker exploded on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The explosion which saw 12 other vehicles gutted by fire in the early hours of the day, happened at Sango-Ota Old Toll Gate Plaza, along the Lagos-Abeokuta road in Ogun State.

