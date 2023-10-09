Friends, family, celebrities, and associates gathered at the BMO Gardens, Abuja to celebrate one of their own, Segun Adewumi Gabriels popularly known, as Api Lifestyle, as he turned a year older.
Api Lifestyle hosts friends, business associates at all black ace themed birthday dinner
Api Lifestyle is a Nigerian social entrepreneur, CEO of Tokyo NightLife Club and Apitainment, a premium entertainment, lifestyle, and events promotion company.
The birthday celebration was a herald of an all-black-ace-themed dinner attended by notable Personalities and Guests including Dorathy Bachor, Timini Egbuson, Chairman Nasa, Mallam Yankee, Eddie Madaki, Seyi Vodi, George Okoro amongst other esteemed guests.
Guests were treated to a lovely experience of live music, an awesome quartet and magical performances amidst good food and drinks from signature cocktails to gourmet delicacies.
Nigerian actor and close friend, Timini Egbuson, raised a toast to the celebrant; the king of nightlife in Abuja as Api Lifestyle shared an inspiring message with the attendees, appreciating all for their support and showing his gratitude.
It was a night to remember, cheers to an entertainment icon of his time.
