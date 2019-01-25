According to the chairman of the residents association, Brig. Gen. Sola Vaughan (rtd), the residents have issued a 21-day ultimatum to the government on the matter.

Vaughan, who spoke during a protest to the Area B Police station, said if nothing is done upon the expiration of the ultimatum, residents will file a lawsuit against Nigerian Port Authority and all the shipping companies in the area.

He said a letter directed to President Muhammadu Buhari was delivered to the police command.

Vaughan lamented that residents of Apapa and its environs over the years have had to abandon their homes and businesses due to the hardship caused by indiscriminate parking of trailers and tankers in the area.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Muhammadu Ahmadu, while receiving the protest letter, promised to deliver the letter to the state commissioner of police for a transfer to the president.