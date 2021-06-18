Another violent clash among youths in Ibadan claims 2 lives

NAN also reports that Oopo, Abebi and Inalende are neighbouring areas in the heart of Ibadan, the state capital.

A witness, who pleaded for anonymity, told NAN that clashes among the youth in the affected areas had become rampant of recent.

The witness said that the youths in the area were still threatening to retaliate the killing of their members, notwithstanding the heavy presence of security agencies.

He said: “I am confirming it. I am a newspaper vendor in this area but I don’t want you to mention my name.

“The two boys are already down (killed) as I speak with you.

“Although the police and NSCDC personnel were here to maintain peace, those guys were still threatening to retaliate the killing of their two members.

“I wish the police can still send more reinforcement to our area to ensure that more lives are not lost.”

Another witness said: “They have killed two people already. We have yet to know those behind the attack."

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with NAN.

Osifeso, however, said that no life was lost in the incident.

“Yes, there was a little bit of violence in the area and we have deployed adequate tactical operatives to maintain law and order.