A 21-year-old female student of Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State, Grace Oshiagwu, has been macheted to death by unknown assailant(s) in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Oyo State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan.

Fadeyi said that the deceased was macheted on the head in a church building in Idi-ori area of Shasha, off Expressway, by unknown assailant at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The PPRO said that investigation into the death of the 21-year-old Oshiagwu had begun and the police tactical teams were on the trail of the assailant(s).

“While efforts have been intensified, we want to solicit for credible information from members of the communities around the area and the general public, to enable us to unravel the misery behind these dastard killings,” Fadeyi said.

He said that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at Adeoyo State Hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan, for autopsy.

However, a source who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Oshiagwu was raped and macheted to death.

NAN recalls that there have been frequent killings and rape cases in the Akinyele local government area of Ibadan in recent months.

An 18-year-old Barakat Bello was reportedly raped and killed on May 31, by unknown hoodlums.

Similarly, 29-year-old woman, Azeezat Shomuyiwa said to be seven months pregnant, was killed on June 5 in that axis.