BREAKING: Another storey building has collapsed in Lagos

Bayo Wahab

It is not clear yet if anyone was trapped in the rubble of the collapsed structure.

The building located on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in the Mushin area collapsed on Friday, September 23, 2022. (Punch)
confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyinyolu, said rescue operation are ongoing at the site of the collapse.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the structure came down around 12 noon.

However, it is not clear yet if anyone was trapped in the rubble of the collapsed structure.

This is coming barely two weeks after a seven-storey building collapsed in the Oniru area of the state, killing six persons.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

