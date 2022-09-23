BREAKING: Another storey building has collapsed in Lagos
It is not clear yet if anyone was trapped in the rubble of the collapsed structure.
confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyinyolu, said rescue operation are ongoing at the site of the collapse.
Oke-Osanyintolu said the structure came down around 12 noon.
This is coming barely two weeks after a seven-storey building collapsed in the Oniru area of the state, killing six persons.
Details later...
