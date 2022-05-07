RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Another storey building collapses in Lagos

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Confirming the incident, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said no casualty was recorded.

Another building collapsed in Lagos (Punch)
Another building collapsed in Lagos (Punch)

Another storey-building building has collapsed in Lagos barely one week after a three-storey building collapsed in the Ebute Metta of the state killing 10 people.

Recommended articles

The two-storey building on Chris Igadi Street, in the Ago Palace Way area of the state, collapsed around 3 am on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

People residing in the building were said to have vacated the premises immediately after the building gave a sign it wanted to collapse, Punch reports.

Confirming the incident, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said no casualty was recorded.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the site of the collapsed structure had been handed over to the Lagos State Building Control Agency.

He said, “The agency responded to the collapsed two-story building on Chris Igadi Street, off Ago Palace Way, opposite Kilimanjaro/ AP filling station, around 3am this morning.

“On arrival, information gathered from the residents revealed that the building gave signs several hours before it collapsed. Fortunately, nobody was trapped as all the occupants evacuated the area when the signs began two hours before the collapse.

“A headcount of occupants was carried out to ensure no occupants is missing and the remains of the building were cordoned off. The operation was concluded around 5:23 am. The site will be handed over to LABSCA and Ministry of Physical Planning for further investigation.”

Unlike the building that collapsed in Ebute Metta, it is not clear at the time of filing this report if the two-storey building had been marked for demolition by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) before it collapsed.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Having more women lawmakers strengthens democracy – Ex-lawmaker

2023: Having more women lawmakers strengthens democracy – Ex-lawmaker

Buratai calls for peaceful coexistence, development of Nigeria

Buratai calls for peaceful coexistence, development of Nigeria

FG approves N3bn Sukuk funds for Numan-Jalingo road rehabilitation

FG approves N3bn Sukuk funds for Numan-Jalingo road rehabilitation

Low number of women in politics, bane of Nigeria’s development — Minister

Low number of women in politics, bane of Nigeria’s development — Minister

Minister advocates grants, tax holidays for creative Industry

Minister advocates grants, tax holidays for creative Industry

2023: Gov Matawalle lauds group for buying him nomination forms

2023: Gov Matawalle lauds group for buying him nomination forms

2023 Presidency: Resign to pursue your interest, Akeredolu tells Emefiele

2023 Presidency: Resign to pursue your interest, Akeredolu tells Emefiele

Ebonyi: Grant pardon to Kanu, CAN appeals to Buhari

Ebonyi: Grant pardon to Kanu, CAN appeals to Buhari

2023 Presidency: Amaechi in Benin, Pledges to address insecurity

2023 Presidency: Amaechi in Benin, Pledges to address insecurity

Trending

Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard dies while doing church chore

Late Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard. [Vanguard]

Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer

Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer. [gmcshahdol]

Mystery Red Boxes hit Lagos streets… Who’s painting the city red?

Mystery Red Boxes hit Lagos streets… Who’s painting the city red?

Man reports self to police after st*bbing his friend to death

Man reports self to police after stabbing his friend