According to Punch, Ihunwo was stabbed in the stomach by the policeman when an argument ensued between him and a group of policemen while he was buying a roasted plantain and fish by the roadside at about 8:20 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

However, the alleged murder of the young man has reportedly sparked confusion and protests in the Atali community under Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, as youths immediately went to the police station after the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Eze Risiohia of Atali, Theophilus Ejekwu said Ihunwo, who was his cousin, was a peaceful man.

According to Punch, the monarch explained that the victim had insisted that the officer should tell him the offence he committed to warrant his being arrested. He said it was during the argument that one of the policemen stabbed him with a knife.

“He wanted to know why they wanted to arrest him but they told him that he would know when he gets to the police station, and he said he was hungry and was buying what to eat.

“He also said he was not going to follow them when he did not know what his offence was.

“So, they (policemen) pounced on him and as they dragged him, they stripped him naked; people were there watching.

“The policemen are attached to Elimgbu Division. The boy had no knife; the boy had no gun, no stick, but the policeman brought out a knife from his side and stabbed him.

“The boy, being a very peaceful man, started running to the police station, which is near us and on his way, he died because of the bleeding.”

The traditional ruler also said that the police also shot at three of the protesting youths after the gruesome murder. He identified the injured youths as Precious Gladstone, Chibueze Amaehule and Toruchi Ezekiel.

However, the Rivers State Police Command has reportedly denied the claim that Inspector Chinedu killed Ihunwo.

The police said the youths of the community numbering about 100 fell the perimeter fence at the back of the Police Station and also set an apartment belonging to one Sergeant Israel Sunday ablaze.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, the police said that the youths were trying to attack Elimgbu Police Station.

The statement reads in part: “The matter that gave rise to this incident is that men of the IGP Monitoring Unit investigating a case of kidnapping, with the aid of technical intelligence, tracked the identified suspects to Atali Community.

“On arrival, the team identified their targets and immediately arrested them. While they were taking them to Elimgbu Police Station, the suspects raised the alarm and started chanting cult slogans, which attracted members of their gang and youths of the community, who immediately swooped on the police, attacked, overpowered and rescued the two suspects who were in handcuffs.

“In the scuffle that ensued, a police sergeant was seriously assaulted and injuries inflicted on him which led to the rescue of the arrested suspects.

“Seeing that they have been overpowered, the police beat a fast retreat and went for re-enforcement.

“Consequently, when the rampaging cultists/youths sighted the police re-enforcement, they mobilised again in their numbers and one of them with a knife attacked ASP Chukwuma Onuora and as he was to stab him, he defended himself and while they were struggling with the knife. The boy had a cut on his stomach. The same youths took him to the hospital where he later died,”

Recently, there have been reports about killings and shootings involving police officers.

On Sunday, March 31, 2019, a 36-yr-old father of one, Kolade Johnson was reportedly accidentally shot by Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan of the Gbagada division of the Special Anti Cultism Squad (SACS) of the Lagos State Police Command while watching a football match.

Also On April 13, 2019, at about 7:00 am, a police officer attached to Trinity Police Station in Ajegunle, Lagos reportedly shot a 20-yr-old woman, Ada Ifeanyi and also injured a young man, Emmanuel Akomafuwa that was said to be with her.