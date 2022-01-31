Another monarch in Oyo state, Oloko of Oko, dies at 85

Oba Adepoju, who died on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the age of 85, was the ruler of Oko Ile town, in Orire Local Government.

He ascended the throne in 1997.

Between December 2021 and January 2022, three popular traditional rulers in Oyo state have joined their ancestors.

Recall that on Sunday, December 12, 2021, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi passed on at the age of 95.

21 days after, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji died on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the age of 93.