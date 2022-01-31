RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Another monarch in Oyo state, Oloko of Oko, dies at 85

The passing of the late Oba Adepoju is the third death of a traditional ruler in Oyo state in seven weeks.

The late Oloko of Oko, Oba Gabriel Adepoju.
The late Oloko of Oko, Oba Gabriel Adepoju.

Another traditional ruler in Oyo state, Oba Gabriel Adepoju, the Oloko of Oko is dead.

Recommended articles

Oba Adepoju, who died on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the age of 85, was the ruler of Oko Ile town, in Orire Local Government.

He ascended the throne in 1997.

Between December 2021 and January 2022, three popular traditional rulers in Oyo state have joined their ancestors.

Recall that on Sunday, December 12, 2021, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi passed on at the age of 95.

21 days after, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji died on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the age of 93.

The passing of the late Oba Adepoju is the third death of a traditional ruler in Oyo state in seven weeks.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Civil society organizations, with CDC, bemoans grammatically-flawed and protracted electoral bill

Civil society organizations, with CDC, bemoans grammatically-flawed and protracted electoral bill

Presidency blasts PDP over 'disgraceful' comment on Buhari's aborted visit to Zamfara

Presidency blasts PDP over 'disgraceful' comment on Buhari's aborted visit to Zamfara

Arewa groups demand police report into Gulak’s death, Nwosu’s arrest

Arewa groups demand police report into Gulak’s death, Nwosu’s arrest

Buhari greets Onyeka Onwenu at 70

Buhari greets Onyeka Onwenu at 70

2023: Tinubu holds consultations in UK; hosts APC Leader, NDA team

2023: Tinubu holds consultations in UK; hosts APC Leader, NDA team

Founder of Baze University, Baba-Ahmed takes a shot at Kaduna Governorship seat

Founder of Baze University, Baba-Ahmed takes a shot at Kaduna Governorship seat

Senate wants FG to justify fresh N3tn demanded for fuel subsidy

Senate wants FG to justify fresh N3tn demanded for fuel subsidy

Zamfara philanthropist sponsors 120 to study at Togo University

Zamfara philanthropist sponsors 120 to study at Togo University

4 things Tinubu has in common with Buhari

4 things Tinubu has in common with Buhari

Trending

Man hiding in aeroplane’s wheel survives 11-hour flight from South Africa to Amsterdam

Stock photo (Getty Images)

I used my baby with Sister Derby's boyfriend for 'sikaduro' - hookup girl confesses

Nana Adjoa aka Chocolate Candy

Female prison warden's dance with physically challenged prisoner sparks reactions (video)

Female prison warden dances with inmate

Court convicts social media Comedian, D General of drug trafficking

Court convicts social media Comedian, D General of drug trafficking