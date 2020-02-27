Barely two weeks after a 22-year-old man identified as Daibo Davies, plunged into the Lagos lagoon from the 3rd Mainland Bridge, another man has jumped into the lagoon, in what is believed to be yet another suicide attempt.

Recall that on Saturday, February 15, 2020, a 21-year-old jumped into the lagoon after alighting from the Uber car he boarded, on the pretext of having a stomach upset.

After begging the Uber driver to stop so he could relieve himself, Davies reportedly climbed the pavement of the bridge and jumped into the water.

Similar to Davies' suicide move, the man whose identity is yet-to-be-identified, alighted from an Uber and jumped into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge, around midnight on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Tribune however reported that when the man jumped, he landed on floating logs of wood beneath the bridge, but his present condition and whereabouts are yet-to-be ascertained.