The unfortunate development comes as students of the university prepare for their mid-semester examination.

Reports say the yet-to-be-identified victim of the heartbreak was jilted by his girlfriend, one Bridget with who he seems to be head over heels in love.

News of the breakup devastated him so much that found it difficult to get out of bed, let alone study for the upcoming mid-semester examination.

A video making rounds on social media shows some students believed to be his roommates sympathizing with him, while others film him as he hides his face from the cameras.

Some students in the Unity Hall could be heard in the video shouting “Oh Bridget”.

This is the second heartbreak episode from KNUST which has gone viral on social media.

The first was Sammy, who went viral for begging his then-lover, Nana Ama, who broke up with him for cheating.