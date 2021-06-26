1 week after crushing 2 to death, another Dangote truck set ablaze for killing a pupil in Ogun

An angry mob in Ilaro Yewa-South Local Government Area of the state on Friday, June 24, 2021, set a truck laden with cement ablaze after the truck killed a secondary school pupil.

The Public Relations Officer of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident.

According to Punch, Akinbiyi said the mob also vandalised the truck of the fire service which moved to the scene to put out the fire.

Akinbiyi said the incident happened after the pupils closed from the school at Sabo Junction in Ilaro on Friday.

The TRACE spokesperson, who attributed the incident to loss of control due to speeding said that the truck was burnt beyond recognition.

He said, “The presumed dead victim has been deposited at the mortuary in Ilaro General Hospital. Traffic was affected because pupils trooped in a large number to set the truck on fire.’’ He also stated that the mob prevented fire fighters from extinguishing the fire leading to the destruction of their truck.