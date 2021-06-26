RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

1 week after crushing 2 to death, another Dangote truck set ablaze for killing a pupil in Ogun

Authors:

bayo wahab

The mob also vandalised the truck of the fire service which moved to the scene to put out the fire.

Dangote truck set ablaze in Ogun (Kanyi Daily News)
Dangote truck set ablaze in Ogun (Kanyi Daily News)

One week after a truck belonging to Dangote cement company was burnt in Ogun state for crushing a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger to death, another Dangote truck has killed a pupil in the state.

Recommended articles

An angry mob in Ilaro Yewa-South Local Government Area of the state on Friday, June 24, 2021, set a truck laden with cement ablaze after the truck killed a secondary school pupil.

The Public Relations Officer of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident.

According to Punch, Akinbiyi said the mob also vandalised the truck of the fire service which moved to the scene to put out the fire.

Akinbiyi said the incident happened after the pupils closed from the school at Sabo Junction in Ilaro on Friday.

The TRACE spokesperson, who attributed the incident to loss of control due to speeding said that the truck was burnt beyond recognition.

He said, “The presumed dead victim has been deposited at the mortuary in Ilaro General Hospital. Traffic was affected because pupils trooped in a large number to set the truck on fire.’’ He also stated that the mob prevented fire fighters from extinguishing the fire leading to the destruction of their truck.

Meanwhile, one of the victims of the accident involving Dangote truck and a commercial motorcylist last week, had been buried by the family of the victim, while the other had been deposited at Ilaro General Hospital morgue.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Uzodinma declares last Saturday of June every year as Youth Day

JAMB result code malfunctions, directs candidates to check through portal

Olubadan says Tinubu will make a good president

Ondo university shut for 2 weeks as hoodlums rob and rape students

Nwoye pulls out of PDP guber primary in Anambra

Vice President Osinbajo advises young couples on 'Godly Marriage'

Troops neutralise scores of bandits in Zamfara – Army

Edwin Clark explains why it’s been impossible to achieve national unity in Nigeria

Delta APC receives Sen Nwaoboshi, says PDP is a tyrannical party