RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Angry youths set Kano school where 5-yr-old Hanifa was buried ablaze

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar was killed by her school proprietor.

Noble Kids Comprehensive College set ablaze by angry youths in Kano (Punch)
Noble Kids Comprehensive College set ablaze by angry youths in Kano (Punch)

Some angry youths have set fire on the school where the body of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar was buried.

Recommended articles

The mob reportedly stormed the school on Monday morning and set it ablaze in protest of the killing of the pupil.

The school, Noble Kids Comprehensive College, is situated in Kwanar Dakata community in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Hanifa was abducted in December 2021, by the school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko, who demanded ransom from her parents and later killed the little girl.

Last Friday, Tanko confessed that he killed Hanifa with “rat poison” and buried the body in the school premises with the help of a friend.

He said, “I lied to Fatima and Isyaku that the girl’s mother was the one behind the plan to kidnap the girl to extort her father.

“After Hashimu and Fatima failed to kidnap the girl, I decided to carry out the kidnapping myself. I kidnapped her when she was returning from Islamic school and took her to my family house.

“She stayed in my family house for about two weeks before I killed her. I killed her after some teachers in my school came to my house.

“I became suspicious. I thought they came to investigate me because they said the girl had once mentioned my name. It was after that visit that I gave her rat poison. I then contacted my friend and asked for his help to dig a hole where the girl would be buried.

“I demanded the sum of N6 million from the parents. I contacted them through the phone number her parents gave the school.”

Meanwhile, the government of Kano State had withdrawn the operational license of the school where the girl was buried.

The state government also ordered an indefinite closure of the school.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Miyetti Allah recalls how Tinubu intervened in herders crisis in Benue

Miyetti Allah recalls how Tinubu intervened in herders crisis in Benue

Police arrest 2 suspects over beheading of Ebubeagu member in Ebonyi

Police arrest 2 suspects over beheading of Ebubeagu member in Ebonyi

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

Nigerian Disability Rights Acts: 3 years after; Prospects and challenges

Nigerian Disability Rights Acts: 3 years after; Prospects and challenges

115 Zamfara schools resume academic activities – Official

115 Zamfara schools resume academic activities – Official

Alao-Akala told me vice-president’s seat isn't a child’s play - Osinbajo

Alao-Akala told me vice-president’s seat isn't a child’s play - Osinbajo

LAUTECH’s sole ownership by Oyo Soun’s only wish – Makinde

LAUTECH’s sole ownership by Oyo Soun’s only wish – Makinde

Obasanjo's rejection of PDP return sign of defeat in 2023 - VON DG

Obasanjo's rejection of PDP return sign of defeat in 2023 - VON DG

NIMC to ‘specially’ capture 35 million Nigerians with disabilities

NIMC to ‘specially’ capture 35 million Nigerians with disabilities

Trending

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, chooses to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, choose to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Lagos wives can’t wait for 2021 AFCON to end - Survey

Super Eagles players were full of excitement after the victory

Church members allegedly asked to kneel outside as punishment for lateness (video)

Nigerian church members kneel outside chapel for lateness

Shocker as boyfriend claims to have spotted girlfriend on Date Rush looking for love

Giovano, host of Date Rush