Angry youths set Kano school where 5-yr-old Hanifa was buried ablaze

The mob reportedly stormed the school on Monday morning and set it ablaze in protest of the killing of the pupil.

The school, Noble Kids Comprehensive College, is situated in Kwanar Dakata community in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Hanifa was abducted in December 2021, by the school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko, who demanded ransom from her parents and later killed the little girl.

Last Friday, Tanko confessed that he killed Hanifa with “rat poison” and buried the body in the school premises with the help of a friend.

He said, “I lied to Fatima and Isyaku that the girl’s mother was the one behind the plan to kidnap the girl to extort her father.

“After Hashimu and Fatima failed to kidnap the girl, I decided to carry out the kidnapping myself. I kidnapped her when she was returning from Islamic school and took her to my family house.

“She stayed in my family house for about two weeks before I killed her. I killed her after some teachers in my school came to my house.

“I became suspicious. I thought they came to investigate me because they said the girl had once mentioned my name. It was after that visit that I gave her rat poison. I then contacted my friend and asked for his help to dig a hole where the girl would be buried.

“I demanded the sum of N6 million from the parents. I contacted them through the phone number her parents gave the school.”

Meanwhile, the government of Kano State had withdrawn the operational license of the school where the girl was buried.